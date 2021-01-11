Minister reviews cleanliness drive in Lahore on CM Buzdar’s order

LAHORE: As the heaps of garbage remain present on the City roads, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reviewed the ongoing cleanliness drive by visiting different areas of Lahore, ARY News reported.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a weekly cleanliness drive from Monday (today).

Mian Aslam Iqbal visited different areas and directed authorities concerned to clean up all Lahore areas from garbage as soon as possible.

Chairman LWMC and other officials were also present with him during the visit.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar today gave a 48-hour ultimatum to officials to remove waste from the streets of the provincial capital.

Usman Buzdar, while chairing a high-level meeting, expressed displeasure on waste management situation of Lahore and said that entire Lahore has been turned into a trash bin.

He directed all departments to jointly work to clean Lahore and submit report after monitoring situation through CCTV camera of Safe City Authority. He warned that any negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that out 25,000 tonnes of waste, 20,000 has already been lifted. Usman Buzdar directed concerned officials to remove the remaining 5,000 tonnes within two days or face strict action.

