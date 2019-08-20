Minister condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the continuous unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Kashmir Affairs minister, in a statement, has said that Indian forces are continuously resorting to unprovoked firing along LoC to divert attention from Kashmir cause.

He said that Pakistan armed forces were giving a befitting response to Indian atrocities across LoC. He urged the international community to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Earlier today, at least six Indian soldiers including a senior officer were killed and several injured in retaliatory fire by Pakistan Army across Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to ISPR, Pakistani forces responded befittingly to Indian ceasefire violations (ISPR) in Tatta Pani sector along LoC and killed six Indian soldiers. Three Pakistani civilians were also martyred including a 7-year-old boy due to Indian firing, said ISPR.

Pakistan army also destroyed 2 bunkers of Indian forces.

Comments

comments