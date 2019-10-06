Minister dispels impression of CPEC projects hitting a snag

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar on Sunday vowed to take China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to new heights in the days to come.

Speaking at a press conference, he dispelled the impression that CPEC projects have hit a snag saying all projects under the corridor are intact and streamlined.

In the energy sector, Bakhtiyar said projects of about 4,300 megawatts are under construction while those of 2,500 megawatts are being planned.

He said that the concessional agreement of 2016 was taken, due to which 19 Chinese companies are ready to invest in Gwadar. He added a project of 300 megawatts of electricity has been completed in Gwadar which is being linked to the national grid to provide the uninterrupted power supply.

He said the prime minister inaugurated Gwadar airport in March this year, adding that the Gwadar Master Plan has been finalised with the Balochistan government.

Bakhtiyar said efforts are being made for affordable electricity to strengthen the economy.

He said the government will negotiate with China on affordable electricity, including the proposal of constructing Bunji Dam with a capacity of 7,000 megawatts of electricity.

Comments

comments