Minister draws comparison between nation’s ‘savior’, ‘mafia’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed took to Twitter on Sunday to take a potshot at opposition parties.

In a tweet, he appeared to be drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition whom he dubbed a “mafia.”

The minister said, “There is a mafia on one side and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the other.

The one is fighting tooth and nail to save corruption, while the other to salvage the reputation of the country as well as the nation.”

He said the people know very well as to who is fighting for their wellbeing and who is saving corruption.

ایک جانب مافیہ ہے۔ ایک جانب عمران خان۔ ایک کرپشن بچانے کی سر توڑ کوشش کر رہا ہے، ایک ملک و قوم کی ساک کی بحالی کی۔ عوام جانتی ہے کون ان کے لیے لڑ رہا ہے اور کون کرپشن بچانے کیلے#NationTrustsPMIK — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) November 3, 2019

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology taking to the social networking website, Twitter took a jibe at the ongoing ‘Azadi March’ dubbing it ‘Halva March.’

The federal minister tweeted that the failure of ‘Halva March’ would prove to be a victory for Pakistan.

“Those that were against the creation of Pakistan are now out on the streets against it,” said Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry further added that the ancestors of those participating in the march were against Quaid e Azam during the creation of Pakistan, today they are standing against the current Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

