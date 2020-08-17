Minister examines damage inflicted by rain on Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan visited Islamabad International Airport on Monday to examine the damage inflicted by recent rainfall on the airport.

He undertook the visit after videos showing panels of the airport’s false ceiling collapsing during rain went viral, raising questions about quality of construction work carried out on the recently built airport in the capital.

Read More: Islamabad airport’s false ceiling collapses due to rain, video goes viral

Expressing displeasure over the project director and the airport manager, Ghulam Sarwar Khan sought a report on the damage inflicted by rainfall on the airport. He asked them to explain why does water drip from the ceiling whenever it rains and why sub-standard material was used.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General Hassan Nasir briefed the minister on the damage.

Read More: Minister, CAA DG seek report on Islamabad airport ceiling collapse

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Aviation Division said the incident occurred on the morning of Aug 14 when 56 millimetres of rain lashed the airport, due to which a major portion of the false ceiling of its international departure and domestic arrival lounges as well as CIP lounge collapsed under the burden of rainwater accumulating on ceiling panels.

Comments

comments