Mulling over construction of Int’l level law universities: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem met a delegation of Islamabad Bar Council members on Wednesday and gave him their vote of confidence, ARY News reported.

According to details, members of the Islamabad bar council were assured that all grievances of law practitioners will be addressed in an able manner.

Read More: Farogh Naseem snubs resignation, AGP Khalid Javed’s opposition rumours

The minister speaking on the occasion said that it was an obligation on those that are associated with the field to curb hearsay regarding matters pertaining to the state.

He also revealed the government’s plan to erect universities for law practitioners which will meet international standards and with time, surpass it.

The minister also ensured the bar council members to put a good word forth to build a proper office for the council.

Read More: Public hanging of child rapists is against constitution, says Farogh Naseem

Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on February 24 refuted rumours of his resignation and opposition towards the appointment of the newly-appointed Attorney General Khalid Javed.

“Neither I am resigning from my post as law minister nor I have any reservations towards the appointment of Khalid Javed,” he said.

Comments

comments