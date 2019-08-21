Minister for Housing calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The matters related to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme came under discussion.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Wednesday) and apprised of development undertakings by the provincial government.

Balochistan’s overall situation and development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

It must be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for the provision of affordable housing facility to citizens.

The housing project aims to provide five million housing units to the low-income population. It will also directly benefit forty different industries related to the construction business, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On March 28, Pakistan and the World Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the housing sector during an international housing conference.

