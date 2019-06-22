Minister for Interior resolute not to indulge in corruption and action over those involved

NANKANA SAHIB: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah today (Saturday) said that the national exchequer was robbed relentlessly in the past, ARY News reported.

The Minister addressing from his elected constituency said that the people of Pakistan must adopt truthfulness and make it a habit.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ijaz said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan is working tirelessly for the betterment of the country and we as a nation should stand behind him and support him and the government through difficult times.”

Ijaz lashed out on price hikes which have been implemented before the Federal Budget was formally approved by the Parliament.

“Those regulating price and controlling the process should fulfill their responsibilities,” said Ijaz.

The Minister for Interior also expressed resolve to never indulge in corrupt practices during or post tenure and would also keep a strict check and balance over individuals found guilty of the act.

Comments

comments