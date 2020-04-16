ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said the government is committed to effective checking of smuggling of wheat and other edible items.

He said that an ordinance is being introduced to control hoarding and smuggling so that strict law could be enforced against the people involved in such activities.

The prime minister directed Fakhar Imam to continuously monitor demand and supply of the essential commodities so that timely decisions are made and the shortage of food does not take place in any part of the country.

Imran Khan said the agriculture sector was ignored in the past. Syed Fakhar Imam briefed PM on measures taken for elimination of locust swarms.

Read More: Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Federal Minister for National Food Security

Fakhar Imam was named Federal Minister for National Food Security last week in a major cabinet reshuffle. President Arif Alvi on April 7 had administered him the oath at a ceremony in Islamabad.

