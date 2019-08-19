Minister for Water Resources says no high flood in rivers at present

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said on Monday India is obliged to provide prior information about “extraordinary floods” in eastern rivers flowing to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty.

In a statement, he said there is no high flood in the country’s rivers at any location as per the water levels of dams and major rivers measured as of today.

The minister stressed the Indus Waters Treaty will not only ensure peace between Pakistan and India but in the entire region.

“If India does not fulfill its obligations, the Treaty provides a complete mechanism for Pakistan to get justice,” he added.

Moreover, he said the Government of Pakistan is vigilant and will exercise all options given in the Treaty.

According to Article XII of the Treaty, neither India nor Pakistan can unilaterally abrogate it unless there is a modified and duly ratified treaty between the two countries, Vawda explained.

India on Sunday released at least two lakh cusecs water into the River Sutlej without prior information to Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala – a border village near Kasur – during next 12 to 24 hours.

Soon after the alert issued by NDMA, the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

According to the NDMA, India has also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam.

