Minister vows to make funds available for coronavirus preventive measures

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said on Friday the finance division is working in close coordination with the federal health authorities for provision of funds to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, reported ARY News.

Taking to Twitter, he said the provinces have also been asked to keep close coordination with their respective health departments for provision of resources.

“Economic Affairs Division is finalising reallocations of non-utilised funds from some foreign projects & seeking fresh funds from multilateral agencies to deploy towards Corvid-19 prevention across the country,” he said.

“We aim to make these funds available to relevant depts by next week.”

Another person tested positive for COVID-19 in Karachi earlier today, the department of health Sindh revealed.

According to details, the infected individual has arrived in Karachi two days prior from Islamabad.

The current tally of those diagnosed with the mysterious and dangerous virus has climbed to 21 in Pakistan while 2 patients have made full recoveries and have been given clean bills of health.

