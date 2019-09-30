Minister, German envoy agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Monday.

During the meeting, they took stock of the existing development cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of cooperation in different areas since 1961.

The ambassador emphasised on a closer contact between the German embassy and Economic Affairs Division for sustainable economic development in Pakistan through technical and vocational training, increase in trade and market access.

It was agreed to work closely for facilitating the business community by enhancing the transfer of technology, the establishment of joint ventures and trade delegations.

The minister thanked the German government for grants, geared towards the betterment of the people of Pakistan and congratulated the envoy on successfully concluding the Government to Government Negotiations between the two sides, wherein 109 million euros were committed by the German government for various projects in priority sectors, including energy, governance, and sustainable economic development.

He briefed the incoming ambassador about current and planned development priorities of the Pakistani government, which include a stronger focus on transparency, institutional reforms, poverty alleviation, human resource development, and green energy.

Both sides exchanged views on increasing the cost-effectiveness of development assistance initiatives.

Hammad Azhar said that the Government of Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening cooperation between the two sides and hoped to engage in projects which are geared towards the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

