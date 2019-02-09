ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed will inaugurate E-Commerce initiative at Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Director General Pakistan Post Dr Naseer Ahmed said Pakistan Post had the capacity to deliver to online vendors for their cash on delivery products with proof of delivery and prompt reconciliation of their payments.

“Many international web portal operators have shown their interest to enter into Pakistan market with Pakistan Post as their delivery partner,” he said while talking to the state news agency.

He said that the future initiatives of Pakistan, which would be compatible with the contemporary needs of today, would include an entry into the E-Commerce business.

Read More: What is German ambassador Kobler up to at Islamabad Post Office?

Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler last month paid a surprise visit to the General Post Office (GPO) in Islamabad to send a gift to his family in Berlin.

Mr Kobler later tweeted about it on his personal account, expressing his happiness over improvement in Pakistan Post service, in English and Urdu: “great to hear that Pakistan Post has become reliable & delivers fast now. so just sent a small gift to my family in Berlin. thank you for the service and friendly staff at the post office”, he wrote, tagging Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

