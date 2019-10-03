Minister defends power tariff hike, slams PML-N for ‘keeping prices unchanged’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Power Omer Ayub Khan said on Thursday the recent hike in power tariff will have no bearing on 75 per cent of the domestic consumers.

Speaking at a news conference in the federal capital, he said the increase will fetch a revenue of Rs80 billion.

Slamming the previous PML-N government, the minister said it didn’t jack up power tariff for about a year and a half to win over voters.

He reiterated the government would spend Rs25 billion on improvement of the power system.

He said the flow of circular debt has reduced from Rs38 billion per month to Rs35 billion rupees within a span of three months.

The minister said there is no load-shedding on 80 per cent of the feeders. He said the government is taking steps to control electricity theft and introduce new renewable energy projects in the country.

He said they have been bearing the brunt of previous government’s flawed policies.

“All our steps are as per laws of the land,” he added.

Mr Khan cleared that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is an independent power regulator operating without any kind of pressure.

