Energy minister orders to ensure smooth gas supply to Karachi   

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday ordered to ensure smooth gas supply to consumers in Karachi during the holy month of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of lawmakers hailing from Karachi who called on him in Islamabad today, Omar Ayub issued directives for launching new projects in Karachi in order to ensure smooth supply of natural gas to the consumers.

He directed the SSGC management to remain in contact with the public representatives. Managing director Sui Southern Gas Company and other senior officers participated in the meeting through a video link.

Earlier on January 25th, the gas crisis in Karachi had become severe as household consumers in parts of the metropolitan were forced to use wood-burning stoves for cooking purposes.

According to details, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which was responsible for supplying natural gas to the city had shut down the supply to parts of the metropolitan in the name of maintenance work.

The areas that were witnessing gas closure included North Karachi, Shadman, Sir Syed, Shah Faisal Colony, Lyari, Baldia, Orangi and Site Area. Parts of the Federal B Area had also been experiencing gas load shedding.

