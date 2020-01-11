Balochistan minister pledges strict action against terrorists   

QUETTA: Expressing strong resolve to eradicate terrorism, Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Meer Ziaullah Langove has said that no one will be allowed to destroy peace in the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the province after recent terrorist attack, Langove said that the government will not compromise on rule of law.

Inspector General Police of Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt briefed the meeting about current law and order situation in the province.

Secretary Home Department, commissioner Quetta and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Read More: 15 martyred, several injured as blast hits mosque in Quetta

Earlier on January 10, at least 15 people had been martyred including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah and scores injured after a blast occurred at a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area.

According to police, the blast had occurred during Magrib prayers inside a mosque, leaving 15 people martyred including DSP Amanullah and a mosque imam.

As per the reports, the nature of the blast which had occurred in Satellite Town, Ishaqabad was not immediately clear. Rescue teams had reached the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta and other hospitals of the city.

Comments

comments