Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Minister takes notice of schools forcing students to buy books at exorbitant rates

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday took serious notice of reports that certain private school systems are forcing their students to buy the entire package of textbooks and notebooks at exorbitant prices from designated booksellers.

“This is not acceptable particularly on top of a fee structure that most parents are barely able to afford,” he said.

This practice, the minister said, must be stopped forthwith. He added parents must be given the option to buy only those books that are required and no more.

He asked the private school systems to make public announcements in the next few days to the effect that no one is being forced to buy the entire package of textbooks, if not needed.

If this is being done by booksellers without authorisation from the schools, this too must be stopped, he added.

Mr. Mahmood requested the provincial governments to take notice of this practice.

He also directed the federal regulator, PIERA to ensure that no forced selling of textbooks takes place in the federal territory either by private schools or booksellers.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Mishal Malik terms UNSC meeting a major success of Pakistan, Kashmiris

Pakistan

PM Khan discusses Kashmir issue with President Trump on phone

Pakistan

Another case registered against KE over electrocution death

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan strongly condemns Quetta blast


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close