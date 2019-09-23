Ministers, MPAs to monitor anti-dengue measures in Punjab: CM Buzdar     

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday said that provincial ministers and assembly members will be assigned duties to monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones, ARY News reported.

Presiding over an emergency meeting to review anti-dengue measures in the province, Usman Buzdar said expressed his strong concerns over increase in number of dengue patients in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to accelerate anti-dengue campaign across the province.

On the occasion, he announced to conduct all dengue tests, including CBC in hospitals free of cost and added that every resource will be provided to save the people from dengue.

He directed to run an effective awareness campaign about safety from dengue and further directed to recruit doctors, nurses and essential staff on emergent basis through walk-in-interviews and said that male nurses should also be recruited where needed.

The chief minister directed to immediately send three mobile health units to Rawalpindi and gave approval to establishment of filter clinics as well. The meeting decided to set up anti-dengue cell at CM Office.

He directed that dengue information counters should be set up in hospitals to guide the patients and their families. CM Buzdar informed the meeting that DCs of Lahore and Rawalpindi had been removed over failure in taking timely anti-dengue measures.

