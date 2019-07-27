Federal govt dissolves posts of finance advisers in all ministries

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has dissolved the positions of financial advisers in all ministries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification has been released regarding the latest decision.

After the implementation of the new decision, chief finance and accounts’ officer will look into financial affairs of all ministries and divisions.

The notification stated that the dissolution of the positions was made under the Management Act 2019 and it is the part of the economic reforms programme of the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the post of financial adviser was held by an officer of the Finance Ministry.

Sources said that the government has planned to reduce powers of Auditor General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) which is responsible for the centralised accounting and reporting of federal transactions in ministries and divisions.

Finance Ministry officials said that a new position will be created as chief internal auditor in all of the national institutions.

Earlier on July 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had curtailed the authority of his Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

As per details, the portfolio of the Revenue Division was taken back from the advisor. According to the notification, Hammad Azhar has been given the charge of the Federal Minister of Revenue Division.

