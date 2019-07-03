Ministry for overseas Pakistani’s registers profits for the year 2018-19

ISLAMABAD: Ministry for overseas Pakistani’s registers savings worth Rs 111 million in the year 2018-19 which is being hailed as a first for the institute since it’s inception, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The institute for Overseas Pakistani’s Foundation (OPF) has been transformed into a profitable organization observing an increase after 4 years of dismal numbers with regards to growth.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had paid special attention to the ministry, read a statement by the OPF on the occasion of the foundation’s 50th anniversary.

The statement further read that the institute turning into a profit making organization on it’s 50th anniversary was a historic day.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on June 18 said the welfare of Pakistani overseas community was a top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

This he said while addressing representatives of the Pakistani business community in London.

Qureshi invited Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom to benefit from pro-investment policies of the present government by investing in Pakistan.

Shedding light on the present economic conditions, the minister said past rulers plunged country into the burden of heavy loans due to their wrong policies and added that PTI-led government is carrying out revival of the economy.

The FM said the PTI government has introduced a new visa regime for investors and also promoting tourism sector on priority basis to put the country back on the track of prosperity.

“The new visa regime is aimed to benefit investors in Pakistan”, he continued.

