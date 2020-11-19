Covid concerns: Federal information ministry shuts down till Monday

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has shared on Thursday its apprehension amid rising Covid positivity and announced shutting down the department on Nov 20 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

With the department remaining shut tomorrow, it will prolong the weekend to three days only to resume operations from November 23 (Monday).

The federal ministry of information has issued a circular to that effect across the department and said it will reopen on November 23.

The decision came amid a rising number of novel coronavirus infections in the second wave of the global pandemic.

READ: Punjab health dept recommends closure of all educational institutions from next week

On the other hand, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has recommended today early and extended winter vacations across the province from November 23 due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

As per details, a review meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona with Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat in the chair was held here in Lahore to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the province.

During the meeting, the Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas opposed the closure of all educational institutions and suggested closing only high-risk institutions.

