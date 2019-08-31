Ministry of science introduces low-cost bottled water

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, Ministry of Science and Technology has introduced inexpensive bottled water, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the bottled water, ‘Safe Drinking Water’, cost only Rs1 per litre and initially the mineral water will be served at Prime Minister’s Office, General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Parliament House.

Not at UC level at Village level soon we ll launch a project that ll resolve clean drinking water issue Inshallah https://t.co/UrpedWGUGA — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 31, 2019

Taking to micro-blogging website, Twitter, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that soon they would launch a project that would resolve the issue of potable water across the country.

The minister said that they introduced the low-cost bottled water in line with the government’s austerity drive.

Earlier on July 8, Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Noor Muhammad Dummar had said that the incumbent government was giving top most priority to provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Noor Muhammad Dummar had said that the government believed in serving the people of the province without any discrimination and a huge amount had been allocated in the budget of the new financial year to uplift public health in the region.

