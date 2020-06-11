Ministry of Food Security closed after 50 employees test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Food Security has been closed for two days after 50 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, 50 employees out of 90 were tested positive for the COVID-19, sources said and added that infected employees have been directed to stay at their homes.

“The employees have been asked to perform their necessary duties while staying at homes.”

Sources further said that 16 employees were tested positive last week and 29 more were confirmed today.

It may be noted that an employee of the Food Security ministry has lost his life due to coronavirus.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 119,536 with 38,391 patients having cured of the disease and 2,356 virus-related deaths.

So far, 45,463 cases have been detected in Punjab, 43,790 in Sindh, 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 6,236 in Islamabad, 488 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,018 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 38,391. So far,780,825 tests have been conducted across the country.

