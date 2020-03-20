Ministry of Health to release advisory on coronavirus tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza on Friday presided over a consultative meeting of healthcare professionals on coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to details, SAPM Mirza expressed resolve to abide by the plan of action set in the recently held National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to tackled the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: PIA CEO orders to convert Karachi airport hotel into quarantine centre

SAPM Mirza said that the ministry of health will issue a health advisory on the coronavirus tomorrow for the people of Pakistan.

Mirza stressed on the need for unity among the nation amidst the coronavirus outbreak and said that the onus of lives, wealth and health lay squarely upon the government and the federation will uphold them.

Read More: Pakistan Confirms Third Coronavirus Death, First In Karachi

Pakistan earlier in the day reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

Comments

comments