JACOBABAD: A five-year-old boy died on Saturday after reportedly being given the wrong injection at a private clinic in Sindh’s Jacobabad district, ARY News reported.

According to details, a five-year-old boy, resident of Jacobabad, was suffering from fever. In a bid to get treatment, he was brought to a private clinic located in the area.

The doctor at the hospital, administered her injection after which the condition of the minor got worsened and later died, the father of the deceased minor alleged.

Later, the heirs staged a sit-in against the doctor of a private clinic and demanded justice.

The cases of deaths caused by wrong treatment and administration of injections are commonly reported in the country.

The prime reason for the unending series of sorrowful incidents is the lack of training and negligence of the physicians and paramedics besides the inadequacy of strict monitoring of staff members at the country’s hospitals.

In a similar type of incident reported on Feb 14 this year, the three-year-old minor girl lost her life after being administered an alleged wrong injection in Kot Radha Kishan.

Aqib, the father of the deceased minor, had said that his daughter was admitted to the private hospital over the problem of cough.

According to family sources, the doctor at Civil hospital Dadu had injected the wrong injection to a girl which caused her health to deteriorate and led to her death.

