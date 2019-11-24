Minor boy injured by kite string in Lahore

LAHORE: A 7-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after a kite string slit his throat in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The boy, identified as Abu Bakar, was travelling on a motorcycle with his father when a kite string slit his throat near the Wahadat colony area of Lahore.

The boy was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where his condition is out of danger now, said rescue officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from administration.

Read More: Minor girl falls prey to kite string in Sheikhupura

Earlier in October, a young man in October died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string within the limits of Lahore’s Sanda police station on Sunday.

According to police, 24-year-old Usman Khalid was on his way on a bike when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat. He died on the spot.

Upon being informed of the incident, the local police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for an autopsy.

It is worth mentioning here that Kite flying has been banned in Punjab for several years owing to the casualties its string causes.

Comments

comments