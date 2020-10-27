Minor boy ‘raped and murdered’ in Kalat

QUETTA: In yet another horrific incident, a five-year-old boy was allegedly raped and murdered in Kalat district of Balochistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the body of a minor boy was found from a hill near Kalat.

The minor boy had gone to his madrassah near his home on Monday evening and did not return home, according to family.

Police have sent samples for the examination to laboratory and results would be available in a week’s time. The body was shifted to Quetta hospital for autopsy.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the incident, saying he was “concerned at the increase in incidents of sexual violence”.

Shahwani said a case had been registered of the incident at the concerned police station and nine suspects had been arrested.

Back in July, an eight-year-old boy had been killed after allegedly being subjected to sexual assault in Sohawa area of Mandi Bahauddin.

They said the body of the minor was found at an under-construction building in the same locality.

Identified as Taimor, the boy had left home to buy toffees from a neighbourhood shop and disappeared. On being approached, the police launched a hunt to trace the whereabouts of the boy who was later found murdered.

