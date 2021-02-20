Another minor boy spotted driving car in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: After Multan, another minor boy was spotted driving a car on the busiest road in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A video clip showing a minor boy driving a vehicle on a busy road in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Muzaffargarh gone viral on various social media platforms.

Taking notice of the video, DPO Muzaffargarh ordered immediate action against the car owner. Later personnel of PS Sarwar Shaheed after tracing out the vehicle arrested its owner named Muhammad Nadem and registered a case against him.

Earlier, a video clip showing a minor boy driving a ​sport utility vehicle (SUV) on a busy Multan road went viral on social media platforms.

After the video began doing rounds on social media, the traffic police swung into action, launching a hunt for the underage driver spotted driving a black Land Cruiser on the city’s Shah Bosan road.

The fearless boy, whose age is stated to be around five years, had zoomed around the city unnoticed, risking not only his neck but also those of other motorists.

