Minor boy in critical condition after sexually assaulted in Sujawal

SUJAWAL: In yet another incident, a seven-year-old child was on Friday sexually assaulted in Sujawal district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the accused involved in the heinous act is being identified, however, he was able to flee from the area. The residents shifted the child, who is in critical condition, to a Taluqa Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

Police have started search for the culprit involved in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of sexual harassment and abuse of children are reported from various parts of the country and in one such incident police on Sunday arrested seminary teacher accused of assaulting a child at a seminary in Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The police taking prompt action conducted a raid at the possible hideouts of the main accused and arrested the prime accused, identified as Qari Shamsuddin.

The police will present the accused before the court tomorrow and will plead for the remand.

Police have also arrested four more people in connection with alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy by a cleric in Mansehra.

The police taking prompt action against the alleged perpetrators sealed the seminary and arrested four accused involved in the act.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan a day earlier took notice of the appalling incident of child sexual abuse.

