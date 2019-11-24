Minor crushes to death as dumper turns turtle in Karachi underpass

KARACHI: A minor boy died and seven others sustained serious injuries as dumper turned turtle in Karachi’s Drigh Road underpass, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the dumper was heading towards Airport from Rashid Minhas road and flipped in a Drigh Road underpass due to over speed, resulting in the death of a two-year-old boy, who was on a motorcycle with his father.

The wounded people were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

The heavy machinery was summoned which removed the dumper truck from the underpass, police added.

Earlier in September, three members of a family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck near Qayyumabad.

The bodies were identified after 11-hours of the incident in the morgue of Chipa center. The bodies were identified through biometric identification.

