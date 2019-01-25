Minor dies in cross firing between two groups in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A four-year-old girl, who was playing outside her house on Friday, lost her life in cross firing between two groups in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a minor identified as Aliza Ramzan fall prey to indiscriminate firing between two groups in area of Sangral, over land dispute.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Despite informing the police about the firing in the area from last eight days, no action has been taken into the matter yet,” the heirs of the family said, while talking to ARY News.

The police have failed to maintain law and order situation, as indiscriminate firing between two groups of land mafia is underway that has disrupted routine life and created wave of fear in the area.

The heirs have demanded of the concerned authorities to take swift action into the matter and bring the culprits involved in murder of their minor girl to justice.

In another incident of shootout in Karachi today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ramzan Ghanchi was shot and injured near Karachi’s Ghas Mandi in the wee hours of Friday.

Police relayed that armed men opened fire at the PTI lawmaker during a brawl over a pipeline near his office in Ghas Mandi. He received a bullet wound on his leg and was initially shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi from where he was later moved to a private hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments