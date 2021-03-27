Minor fears lifelong trauma as alleged rapists post footage on social media

HASILPUR: In what constitutes a savagery reeking of dark ages, at least two suspects have on Saturday allegedly meted out sexual abuse on a minor girl in an adjacent village and didn’t stop there as they filmed the violence only to post it online, ARY News reported.

The minor had only left the house to run necessary errands when the alleged rapists abducted her and gang-raped her.

They made the video of the entire happening and posted it on social media.

The victim, after she was freed from the barbarians, also went to the local police station chaperoned by her father and book the perpetrators. While her family implored the Punjab authorities and Chief Minister to take notice and serve justice.

However, no comments have been reported from the police on the whereabouts of the suspects and the developments made in the case so far.

Police arrest suspects involved in GB van firing incident

Separately to happen today, police in Gilgit Baltistan have arrested the accused involved in opening fire on a vehicle, hours after the incident on Saturday morning which saw injuries to two people.

Earlier in the day, unidentified men opened fire on a vehicle at RCC Bridge, injuring two people in the incident. The chief minister GB later gave a deadline to police to arrests the suspects by evening.

Acting in a prompt manner, the GB police arrested the suspects as a spokesman for the chief minister in the region said that the accused would be charged under the anti-terrorism laws.

