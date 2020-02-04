Minor girl recovered, two alleged kidnappers booked in Karachi    

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a two-years-old abducted girl and arrested two alleged kidnappers in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a house near Karachi’s Kala Pul bridge and recovered the abducted girl, Sudais and arrested the alleged kidnappers Rukhsana and Shahid.

Police said that the suspects had kidnapped the minor girl from a Karachi locality two days back. Later, the minor girl and the alleged kidnappers were moved to Preedy police station.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations against the suspects.

Last year on October 13, Punjab investigation police had claimed to have recovered a teenage boy who was kidnapped from a Lahore locality and had arrested two alleged kidnappers.

According to the police, the abductee, identified as 15-year-old Saman, had been recovered with the help of advanced technology from Sheikhupura.

The arrested suspects had lured the teenager away to Sheikhupura, they had added. An FIR had been registered with the Kahna police station in Lahore.

