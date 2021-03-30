Court summons health officials as minor denied snake-bite vaccine died

NAWABSHAH: A district and sessions judge has Tuesday sent out notices to all concerned health officials two days after a minor died following a snake bite due to unavailability of vaccine to save him, ARY News reporetd.

According to the details into the case, the general secretary of district bar wrote to the sessions judge over the incident taking place in the city wherein a 10-year-old died after suffering a snakebite as there was no vaccination available to fight off the venom penetration.

The concerned judge has summoned the district health officer, and officials of People Medical Universities to be present before the court on April 6.

The fourth additional judge has ordered the officials to furnish a report on the incident as well.

It may be noted that the incident had taken place two days prior to the court’s attention was brought upon it.

Separately today, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced that the provincial government will directly purchase single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccines from China after the federal government greenlighted provinces to procure the vaccines.

Dr Azra Pechuho, while addressing a press conference today, made the announcement for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines after permission was granted to the provinces by the Centre

