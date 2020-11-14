Web Analytics
Minor rape case: Sessions court awards convict 25 years jail time

SHEIKHUPURA:  The District and Sessions Judge issued its ruling on Saturday in a rape case of a seven-year-old girl ordering 25 years of jail time to the pedophile, ARY News reported.

The rapist is a 30-year-old married pedophile who raped the minor back in January in Sheikhupura city of Punjab. The court has slapped him with a fine of Rs100,000 as well.

30-year-old pedophile sexually abused the seven-year-old daughter of his neighbor on January 14.

READ: Minor boy raped in Lahore, two suspects arrested

In a separate incident to have taken place in Punjab police earlier the same day arrested two suspects in the rape of a seven-year-old boy in Lahore.

As per details, the Lahore police carried out a raid in a house in Lahore and apprehended two suspects who raped a seven-year-old Lahore boy. The suspects were identified as Mubashir and Sheeraz.

According to police, the suspect, Mubbashir, was a tutor of a seven-year-old boy, who raped him along with his other friend named Sheeraz. The suspects had raped a minor boy a few days ago.

Sources said that a case has been registered against both suspects in Baghbanpura police station and an investigation against them have been launched.

