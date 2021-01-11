Two minor siblings killed in gas leak fire in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two minor sisters were burnt to death when a fire erupted due to the gas leak in their room on Monday night in Rahim Yar Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue officials, the two minor siblings, aged between 3-8, were sleeping when the fire erupted suddenly and it engulfed the entire room.

The minor siblings were rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Earlier on January 1, six members of a family had sustained burn wounds in a fire that broke out in their house after a gas leak explosion in Attock.

Rescue 1122 officials had told media that the head of the family, his wife and children sustained burn injuries in the gas leakage incident. The wounded persons had been shifted to Rawalpindi for medical treatment. The officials had added that most of the wounded persons were in critical condition.

