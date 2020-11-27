Umerkot minor bride rescued as father forcefully ‘transported’ her to in-laws

UMERKOT: The local police have taken a 13-year-old bride in custody after her father tried to send her on Friday off to her possible in-laws, ARY News reported.

According to the details of the incident, a father was trying to covertly send her minor daughter off to the family where she was married four days back.

The 13-year-old girl said she was married against her consent and will of her mother but her father forcefully signed her off to her in-law family.

Police have booked five people in this case including the minor’s father, the groom’s brothers, and the marriage registrar.

It may be noted that after four days of illegal and forced marriage when the father was seeing his minor daughter of the in-laws, it was then that police intercepted him and detained him while taking the minor in custody.

It may be noted that after four days of illegal and forced marriage when the father was seeing his minor daughter of the in-laws, it was then that police intercepted him and detained him while taking the minor in custody. Child marriages continue unabated in the Sindh province despite a law outlawing such marriages put in place as police took an underage couple into custody in Sukkur's Thul town.

The police said the minor girl’s father and the boy’s brother have been arrested over the child marriage while a cleric who solemnized the nikkah fled the scene. A police official said they will have both minors medically examined to determine their age.

People below the age of 18 can’t be married under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

On November 03, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had sent a minor girl, to shelter home while hearing the case of marriage of an underage couple from Punjab. An underage couple from Khanewal, Punjab had married on free will in Karachi on October 24.

