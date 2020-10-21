Minorities Commission hammers out bill for interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has hammered out a legislative bill for interfaith harmony, quoting chairman NCM ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chairman NCM, Chela Ram Kewlani addressing a news conference here said that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sent the bill to the Ministry of Law.

Mr. Kewlani said that the prime minister has assured approval of the piece of legislation from the Parliament.

The NCM chairman said that for the first time in 27-year history of the minorities commission a Hindu has been made its chairman.

Commenting on the issue of forced conversions in the country, Chela Ram Kewlani lauded the role played by the concerned parliamentary committee.

“Forced conversion is a common issue for the government as well as the religion,” the NCM chairman added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had reconstituted the National Commission for Minorities in May this year and made Chela Ram Kewlani, an ex-president of Pakistan Hindu Council, as chairman of the reconstituted commission.

Comments

comments