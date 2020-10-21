Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Minorities Commission hammers out bill for interfaith harmony

minorities commission

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has hammered out a legislative bill for interfaith harmony, quoting chairman NCM ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chairman NCM, Chela Ram Kewlani addressing a news conference here said that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sent the bill to the Ministry of Law.

Mr. Kewlani said that the prime minister has assured approval of the piece of legislation from the Parliament.

The NCM chairman said that for the first time in 27-year history of the minorities commission a Hindu has been made its chairman.

Commenting on the issue of forced conversions in the country, Chela Ram Kewlani lauded the role played by the concerned parliamentary committee.

“Forced conversion is a common issue for the government as well as the religion,” the NCM chairman added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had reconstituted the National Commission for Minorities in May this year and made Chela Ram Kewlani, an ex-president of Pakistan Hindu Council, as chairman of the reconstituted commission.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan Embassy expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Jalalabad stampede

Pakistan

Court orders for home food, other facilities to Shehbaz in jail

Business

KP govt increases wheat quota for flour mills

Pakistan

SC gives govt one month for decision on 120 new NAB courts


ARY NEWS URDU