Minorities playing vital role for development of Pakistan: interior minister

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Sunday extended greetings to the Christians on the eve of their holy annual festival of Christmas, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Nankana Sahib, Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that minorities have always played a vital role for the development of the country. He said that the government is committed to provide the minorities every possible facility.

The interior minister said that promotion of religious tourism is among the top priorities of the incumbent government.

Earlier on September 18, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad had said the federal and provincial governments were committed to the protection of life and property of minorities.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order raised by PML (N) leader Khawaja Asif, he had said the minorities are equal citizens of Pakistan and it was responsibility of the state to protect their rights.

He had said, “Nobody is above the law and the law will take its course.” The minister expressed the confidence that the Sindh government will take the requisite steps to control the situation in Ghotki.

