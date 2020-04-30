Punjab govt approves 2pc quota for minorities in universities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Thursday the government has approved two per cent quota for minorities in universities under “Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package.”

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Our Youth belonging to minorities have been facing issues in getting “high end jobs” under 5% quota because of lack of highly educated candidates. To solve this problem, under “Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package”, we have approved 2% quota for our minorities in universities.”

He said this will help them in getting better education and securing a better future for their families.

“Every segment of our society has served Pakistan well and it is our responsibility to ensure their welfare and inshaAllah we won’t fail our minorities,” CM Buzdar said.

