Minorities enjoy religious freedom in Pakistan: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating Christian community in connection with Christmas celebrations, President Dr Arif Alvi said that all religious minorities enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a special ceremony in Islamabad, President Alvi said that the Muslim believe in all the prophets of Allah, including the Holy Christ.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the contributions of minorities in the development of the country and added that they had played a pivotal role in creation of Pakistan.

Earlier on August 11, Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah had said, “Pakistan is not less than a heaven for minorities.”

Read More: Pakistan is not less than a heaven for minorities: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Addressing a ceremony held for minorities in Nankana Sahib, the minister had said Hitler government was ruling India. He had said the role of minorities in making and progress of Pakistan could not be forgotten.

Condemning the oppression on unarmed Kashmiris by the hands of Indian occupied forces, the Shah had said minorities in India including, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other facing discriminatory behavior.

He had said Pakistan belonged to Baba Guru Nanak whose teachings could lead us towards the peace and prosperity. He had said a country could not progress unless justice prevailed.

Comments

comments