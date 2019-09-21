SAJAWAL: The body of a four-year-old girl was transported on a thermocol sheet to the graveyard as Sindh government failed to construct a bridge over Chauhar Jamali barrage in Sajawal.

The unfortunate incident was reported from a village of Sajawal where locals carried the corpse of a deceased minor to the graveyard on a sheet made of thermocol since the provincial government has not constructed any infrastructure over the canal.

نہر سے 4 سال کی بچی کا جنازہ تھرموپول پر لے جایا گیا سجاول کے قریب پل نہ بن سکا، نہر سے 4 سال کی بچی کا جنازہ تھرموپول پر لے جایا گیا — گزشتہ برس بھی ایک جنازہ اسی طرح لے جایا گیا تھا — وزیراعلی سندھ نے نوٹس لیا تھا لیکن کوئی عملی کام نہ ہوا — کیا پیپلزپارٹی کی سندھ حکومت عوام کیلئے کوئی کام کرے گی؟؟؟؟#ARYNews #PPP #Sindh Posted by ARY News on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Last year Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had taken notice over another incident of the same nature in Sajawal. However, district authorities did not give any heed to the CM’s order, and not a single stone was placed to initiate the construction of the bridge.

While talking to ARY News, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurram Sher Zaman lambasted over Pakistan Peoples Party government for their sheer incompetence in providing relief and basic necessities to people.

He said PPP has been in power for years in Sindh, yet they could not make a bridge. “Until their own people are bitten by dogs and their corpses are transported via thermocol sheets, they will never realize their responsibility.”

