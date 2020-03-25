LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Geo News owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till April 7 in a case pertaining to a land scam, ARY News reported.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was produced before the court in Lahore for the judicial proceedings.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor asked Judge Jawadul Hasan to extend the physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman. The accountability court extended the physical remand of Mir Shakil for 13 more days and adjourned the hearing till April 7.

The court had earlier approved 12-day physical remand of Mir Shakil.

The National Accountability Bureau on March 12 apprehended the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a case pertaining to the illegal exemption of 54 plots in Lahore.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman after he failed to furnish the supportive evidence in connection with the land which he had acquired during the tenure of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was the second time when NAB summoned Mir Shakilur Rahman in the land scam. Earlier on March 5, the anti-graft watchdog had interrogated Mir Shakil for two hours in the case. NAB sources added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to be summoned in the land scam case.

