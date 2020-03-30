LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday allowed detained media tycoon Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman an exemption to meet ailing brother on humanitarian grounds, ARY News reported.

A notification issued by the anti-graft watchdog in the regard said that the owner of Jang/Geo Networks was allowed to visit his brother Mir Javed-ur-Rahman due to his critical health condition.

The notification allows the media tycoon to make a trip to Karachi and spend a day with his ailing brother.

The notification also reads that during the meeting being held under special circumstances, Mir Shakil will remain under detention and will return to serve it after the fact.

An Accountability Court on March 25 extended physical remand of Geo News owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till April 7 in a case pertaining to a land scam.

He was produced before the court in Lahore for the judicial proceedings.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor asked Judge Jawadul Hasan to extend the physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman. The accountability court extended the physical remand of Rehman for 13 more days and adjourned the hearing till April 7.

The court had earlier approved 12-day physical remand of Mir Shakil.

