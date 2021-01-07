Mira Sethi’s debut novel listed on Vogue’s ‘Best Books to Read in 2021’ list

Mira Sethi has just acquired another feather to add to her multicolored cap after Vogue featured her debut novel on their ‘Best Books to Read in 2021’ list.

The list is a compilation of a total of 23 titles, including memoirs and anthologies, such as Sethi’s Are You Enjoying? which is a compilation of different stories. Talking about the book, Senior Editor at Vogue Chloe Schama wrote, “Are You Enjoying is a powerful book with a light touch, marking the arrival of an assured storyteller.”

Describing the novel as a “portrait of a diverse and varied country, told through the emotions and exploits of her characters”, Schama also states that “the stories that make up Mira Sethi’s debut collection are set in Pakistan, but that is about where the similarities among her protagonists end.”

The book is expected to release by April-May this year. Sethi has already started promoting her work on her official Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi)

The catalog description of the book from a post shared by Sethi back in September 2020 states, “From the high-stakes worlds of television and politics to the intimate corridors of home—including the bedroom—these wryly observed, deeply revealing stories look at life in Pakistan with humor, compassion, psychological acuity, and emotional immediacy.”

Comments

comments