Miracle even happens today!

This one happened with a girl in China, who survived a hit from a speeding vehicle on a busy highway.

The incident, whose footage was captured on CCTV cameras, occurred at a busy highway in Zhejiang, an eastern coastal province of the People’s Republic of China.

According to a video shared on People’s Daily China, a speeding vehicle crushed a girl on a motorbike. The girl, who got trapped under the vehicle was later rescued from the passers-by within 38 seconds.

They lifted the vehicle and created a space, allowing the girl to come from beneath the car. The footage, however, did not reveal if the girl had suffered injuries or not.

Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. According to authorities, 58,000 people were killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone, the last available figures.

Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.

