Mirpur Azad Kashmir to go under 10 day lockdown from tonight

Mirpur Azad Kashmir will undergo a complete lockdown for 10 days starting today (Wednesday) due to an exponential rise and spread of coronavirus in the proximity, ARY News reported.

According to details, the place will go into complete lockdown from 12:00 am midnight which will expand to Mangla and Dhan Gali Bridge.

Deputy commissioner Azad Kashmir issued a notification in this regard earlier in the day.

Mirpur city will completely be sealed off and citizens have been asked to stay indoors and only venture out if something extremely important comes up.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on July 4 said that Pakistan witnessed a decrease in Covid-19 cases due to smart lockdown strategy being implemented across the country to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the information minister thanked and appreciated the public for joining hands with the government and following the Standard Operating Procedures to meet the global pandemic.

Shibli Faraz said Pakistan was the first country that introduced smart lockdown strategy, adding that strategy is being adopted by many countries in the world also.

