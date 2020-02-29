MIRPURKHAS: The Sindh government on Saturday announced to set up a university in Mirpurkhas-the fourth-largest city of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh govt has finalised the University for Mirpurkhas act which would be presented in the cabinet meeting for approval on March 3.

Initially, eight different institutional departments would be set up in ‘University of Mirpurkhas’.

It must be noted that this would be the first university in Mirpurkhas in 70 years since the independence of Pakistan. The city known for its mango cultivation has a campus of the University of Sindh.

The inauguration of the university in Mirpurkhas will provide relief to students of the city which have to travel to Jamshoro, Nawabshah and other cities for getting a higher education.

Hyderabad- the second largest city of Sindh also didn’t have the university in the city and only getting announcements and deadlines from the past several years.

In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Hyderabad University during a ceremony held in Islamabad, but since then no location site was found for its construction.

Governor Ismail had visited different sites for the federal university in Hyderabad last year. He also visited the under-construction Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah University in Gulistan-i-Sarmast. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in 2017 announced to upgrade the historic Government College Hyderabad to the level of a university.

Last year, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated a campus of the Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University of Engineering and Technology in Tharparkar.

