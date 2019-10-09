KARACHI: Police of Karachi’s District East nabbed two suspects involved in high-profile criminal cases, including the case of shooting Misbah, a university student.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) of District East Capt. Ghulam Azfar Mahaesar told media that the suspect in connection with the murder of a female varsity student, Misbah, was arrested by the police.

The suspect gunned down Misbah while she was resisting a bid of a robbery near Mochi More in Gulshan Iqbal on Oct 3.

Mobile phones snatched by the suspect were also recovered, said the official. The suspect, who was a citizen of Afghanistan, was involved in a number of criminal activities, he added.

Another suspect, who was alleged to be the target killer of 111 people, was also rounded up by the police. The SSP said the suspect, Abdus Salam Irfan, was affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement-London.

The police official said the target killer confessed to killing 111 people, including government officers. “Abdus Salam also launched attacks on rangers, army, navy and police. He martyred two officers from the army, one from the navy, in addition to the targeted killing of eight police officers”

The MQM-London hitman also assassinated various political leaders from different parties, Capt Mahaesar told media men.

The police recovered hand grenade, rifles, motorbikes from the possession of the suspect, who was the in-charge of the target killers’ team in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, the SSP added.

Seven people, who refused to give extortion money, were also killed by Abdus Salam, as per the list of 57 cases registered against the suspect, which has been acquired by ARY News.

