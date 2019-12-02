Anguish and hopelessness is what the devastating performance from the Pakistan cricket team has caused among the cricket-crazy nation after it lost all T20 and test matches played on the Australian soil during the now-concluded series.

The green shirts lost the three-match T20 series by 2-0 after rain washed away one game and faced further humiliation after being white-washed in the two-test match series.

Not only the commoners have openly lashed out but this time, an incumbent federal minister has also criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team management for the worst show at the foreign soil.

I opted to stay quiet earlier as the team had already been selected & was on its way to Australia. But in all honesty, what the heck was PCB thinking dropping @SarfarazA_54 from the team? He single handedly lead us to be the number 1 team in T-20 plus won us the champions trophy — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 2, 2019

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Monday broke his silence over dropping of former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed from Pakistan cricket team, saying the disliking of the former captain from Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis has cost the country dearly.

In a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site, Ali Zaidi said that he opted to remain silent over dropping of Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team as it was selected and on its way to Australia.

He beat the Indians 2ice in an ICC event & has been the most successful captain for Pakistan in recent years! Every1 smelt something fishy when @SarfarazA_54 was dropped by Misbah/Waqar duo who’s disliking of him is known to all. Their liking/disliking has cost Pakistan dearly. — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 2, 2019

“But in all honesty, what the heck was PCB thinking dropping [Sarfaraz Ahmed] from the team? He single-handedly lead us to be the number 1 team in T-20 plus won us the champions trophy,” read one of his tweets.

The member of the National Assembly on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ticket from Karachi, further blamed the national team selector-cum coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for the worst debacle in the Australia series, where the team lost the final test with an innings and 48 runs.

Groupings in teams is common but it is kept under under wraps & the leadership at PCB should address the issues at a much earlier stage. Sadly, this time they have come out in the open at the cost of Pakistan’s performance. It is time to take some tough decisions at all levels — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 2, 2019

He was of the opinion that the former skipper was dropped from all three formats over obvious disliking from the selector and bowling coach of the team. “Their liking/disliking has cost Pakistan dearly,” lamented the parliamentarian.

He said that groupings in Pakistan team were common but were kept under wraps but this time, they have come out in the open at the cost of Pakistan’s performance.

He further called for tough decisions to improve current condition of the national team.

